Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.21

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$72.21 and last traded at C$72.06, with a volume of 90614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total value of C$40,644.58. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.