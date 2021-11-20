Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 5,472 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

SMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

