StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $25.58 million and $397.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

