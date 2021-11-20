Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.55. Stable Road Acquisition shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 46 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

