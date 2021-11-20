Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SBLUY stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

