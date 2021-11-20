SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,048.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

