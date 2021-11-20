Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $36.85 on Friday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

