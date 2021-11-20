Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $2,965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

