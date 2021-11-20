Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,599 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

