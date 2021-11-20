Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,304,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 221,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

