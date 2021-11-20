Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 209,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $716.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.88. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

