Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,337,800.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.

SQ opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.34.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

