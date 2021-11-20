Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 71.90 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.03. The company has a market cap of £379.99 million and a PE ratio of 25.68. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

