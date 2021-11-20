Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.