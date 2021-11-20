South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SJI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 688,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,787. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

