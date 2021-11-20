Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 79 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.62.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

