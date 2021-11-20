Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $141,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

