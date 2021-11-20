Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14.

