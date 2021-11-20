Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.39 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

