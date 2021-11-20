Sora Validator Token (VAL) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $193,500.69 and approximately $6.20 million worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,405.94 or 0.99763970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00048918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.00499935 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,428 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

