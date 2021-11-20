Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,231 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

