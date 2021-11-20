Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF remained flat at $$28.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.