SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.26.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,365 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.13. 507,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

