Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTMO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 29.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 109,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

