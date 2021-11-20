SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes Sells 10,076,668 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Clayton Wilkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08.

SOFI opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $178,173,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

