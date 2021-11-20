SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 65 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $341.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.