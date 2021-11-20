SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 745,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,689,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 481,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

