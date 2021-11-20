SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 193 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

