SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $183.16 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

