SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 349,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

