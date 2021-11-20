SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

NYSE SPCE opened at $17.25 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

