SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

