SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 216 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $130.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

