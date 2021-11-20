SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 210 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.52. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $137.28 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.