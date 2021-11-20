Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

