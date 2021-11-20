SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of SLM worth $40,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

