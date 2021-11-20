Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 2,302,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,076.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $$15.75 during trading hours on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

