SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

