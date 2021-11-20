Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

