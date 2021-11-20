Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.