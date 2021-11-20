SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.89.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 1,519,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,106. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

