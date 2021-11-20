Silicon Motion Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,771 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 493% compared to the average volume of 805 put options.

Shares of SIMO opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.