Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.87

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.87 and traded as high as $45.91. Silicom shares last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 17,030 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Silicom alerts:

The company has a market cap of $309.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 127,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.