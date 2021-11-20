Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,904. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

