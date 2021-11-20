Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.