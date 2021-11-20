Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMMNY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

