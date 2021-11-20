Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €71.00 ($80.68) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

SHL stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.35 and its 200-day moving average is €54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a 1 year high of €62.22 ($70.70).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.