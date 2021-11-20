Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €71.00 ($80.68) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

SHL stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.35 and its 200-day moving average is €54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a 1 year high of €62.22 ($70.70).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

