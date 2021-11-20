Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCTAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of GCTAF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

