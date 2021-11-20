ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of ShotSpotter worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at $11,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 116.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at $463,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

SSTI stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.42 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

