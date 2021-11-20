Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Drops By 24.5%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

